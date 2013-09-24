JERUSALEM, Sept 25 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's U.N. address was "cynical" and Teheran was stalling for time in order to develop nuclear arms.

"It was a cynical speech full of hypocrisy," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"It had no practical suggestion to stop Iran's military nuclear programme and no commitment to fulfil U.N. Security Council decisions. That exactly is the Iranian plan, to talk and buy time in order to advance Iran's capability to obtain nuclear weapons."

Iran denies it is trying to build nuclear weapons and says its programme is for peaceful purposes.