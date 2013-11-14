Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was "not impressed" by reports that Iran has stopped expansion of its uranium-enrichment capacity in the past three months.
A U.N. inspection report showed on Thursday that Iran has virtually halted previously rapid expansion of its uranium enrichment capacity in the period since Hassan Rouhani became president.
"I am not impressed with reports that we hear that Iran has not expanded its nuclear facilities and the reason for that is they don't need to. They've got enough facilities, enough centrifuges to develop and to complete the fissile material which is at the core of an atomic bomb," Netanyahu said. (Writing by Maayan Lubell)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.