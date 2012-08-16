* Peres remarks seen as challenge to Netanyahu
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Aug 16 Israeli President Shimon Peres
on Thursday came out against any go-it-alone Israeli attack on
Iran, saying he trusted U.S President Barack Obama's pledge to
prevent Tehran from producing nuclear weapons.
His comments appeared to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak, who have both raised
the prospect of a unilateral Israeli strike, despite assurances
from Washington it will not let Iran get the atomic bomb.
"I am convinced this is an American interest. I am
convinced(Obama) recognises the American interest and he isn't
saying this just to keep us happy. I have no doubt about it,
after having had talks with him," Peres told Channel Two
television.
"Now, it's clear to us that we can't do it alone. We can
delay (Iran's nuclear programme). It's clear to us we have to
proceed together with America. There are questions about
coordination and timing, but as serious as the danger is, this
time at least we are not alone."
A flurry of comments by Israeli officials and media reports
over the past week have put financial markets on edge by
appearing to suggest an attack could be launched before the U.S.
presidential election in November.
An unidentified top "decision maker", widely believed to be
Barak, told Haaretz newspaper last Friday that Israel "cannot
place the responsibility for its security and future even in the
hands of its greatest ally", a reference to the United States.
Peres said in the interview that he did not believe Israel
would launch an attack on Iran before November.
As president, Peres, 89, has little political power in
Israel. But he has won the respect of many Israelis while
serving in the post and his opposition to any unilateral action
poses an additional challenge to Netanyahu.
A political source close to Netanyahu issued an angry
response to Peres' comments shortly after the president's
interview was aired.
"Peres has forgotten what the role of Israel's president is.
He has forgotten that he made three major mistakes in regard to
Israel's security ... his greatest mistake was in 1981 when he
thought bombing the reactor in Iraq was wrong and, to the
fortune of Israel's citizens, Prime Minister Begin ignored him,"
he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
In 1981 Israeli warplanes destroyed the Osirak nuclear
facility near Baghdad.
Israel's prime minister at the time, Menachem Begin, had
cautioned that a nuclear-armed Iraq under Saddam Hussein would
pose a threat to the existence of the Jewish state and ignored
then opposition leader Peres' warnings against the strike.
AMERICAN PRESSURE
At a news conference in Washington on Tuesday, U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta said it was important that military
action be the "last resort", adding that there was still time
for sanctions and diplomatic pressure to work.
"I don't believe they've made a decision as to whether or
not they will go in and attack Iran at this time," Panetta said.
During a visit to Jerusalem at the start of the month, he
made some of his strongest comments yet on curbing Tehran's
nuclear project. "We will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear
weapon. Period," he told reporters.
In parliament on Thursday, Barak said Israeli deliberations
on a course of action were continuing.
"There is a forum of nine (ministers), there is a (security)
cabinet, and a decision, when it is required, will be taken by
the Israeli government," Barak said.
"This doesn't mean there aren't differences. The issue is
complicated, but the issue is being deliberated," he added.
Israeli officials have told Reuters that the prime
minister's cabinet was split on the issue, while the top
military leadership was believed to be opposed to any mission
that did not have full U.S. support.
"Over the past several months, a wide-ranging and unbridled
public relations campaign has been conducted in Israel. Its only
aim has been to prepare the ground for premature operational
adventures," said opposition leader Shaul Mofaz, who pulled his
Kadima party out of the ruling coalition in July.
Iran rejects Israeli and Western allegations that its
nuclear programme is aimed at producing atomic weapons, and has
threatened wide-ranging reprisals if attacked - retaliation that
could draw the United States into the conflict.