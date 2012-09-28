* Netanyahu says his message "echoing around the world"
* Has sketched policy - literally - before
* Audio-visual aids have illustrious history at U.N.
By Jeffrey Heller
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The "Bibi bomb" was born of
days of discussions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu and a brains trust of close advisers on how to make a
powerful impact in yet another speech on Iran's nuclear program.
"The diagram made his address special," a senior official in
Netanyahu's entourage said on Friday about the cartoonish
drawing of a bomb the Israeli leader, who is nicknamed "Bibi,"
used at the U.N. General Assembly as a prop to illustrate what
he sees as Iran's drive for an atomic weapon.
It may have raised a titter on Twitter, where the New Yorker
magazine quipped, "if Wile E. Coyote ever gets hold of this, the
Roadrunner is toast." But the graphic got what Israel was hoping
for - attention.
Such a Looney Tunes analogy would not have been lost on
Netanyahu, who was educated in the United States, and at least
one of his top advisers, Ron Dermer, who was born there and
immigrated to Israel.
But on the world stage at the U.N. General Assembly,
Netanyahu took out a marker and dramatically drew a red line
just below a label reading "final stage" to a bomb, in which
Iran would be 90 percent along the path to having sufficient
weapons-grade material.
"I tried to say something yesterday that I think
reverberates now around the world," Netanyahu said at a meeting
on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Iran denies allegations by Israel, widely believed to be the
Middle East's only nuclear power, that it is enriching uranium
in order to build a weapon.
"USEFUL TOOL"
So who was the father of the "Bibi bomb?"
The Israeli official would not say.
"He's got a small group of close advisers," the official
said. "In different meetings, people throw out all sort of
ideas. Ultimately, the prime minister makes a decision which
ideas to accept."
The team met for days, proposing "countless drafts" and a
decision was made that "by using the diagram, the people would
get the message - people would understand", the official added,
calling the drawing "a useful tool."
He said he did not know who actually drew the bomb or if it
had been copied from a computer graphics program. And, as with
any Netanyahu speech, it's unclear until the last moment what
stays in and what is left out.
"He's making changes until the very end. He was making
changes as he was being introduced in Congress last year," the
official said about Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of
the U.S. legislature in May 2011.
Netanyahu has also done some public sketching in the past.
While he was finance minister from 2003 to 2005, Netanyahu
illustrated the burden of Israel's bloated public sector on the
economy by drawing stick figures of a thin man - private
enterprise - carrying the weight of a heavy man on his back.
At a news conference in April, he used a tablet, projected
onto a large screen, to draw a tree whose fruit and stability he
said symbolized his government's achievements.
AUDIO-VISUAL AIDS AT THE U.N.
It is not the first time visual or audio props have been
used to make a point at the United Nations.
During the 1962 Cuban missile crisis U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations Adlai Stevenson unveiled during a televised U.N.
Security Council meeting photos taken by U-2 spy planes of
Soviet missiles and launch pads on Cuba and dramatically
confronted Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin with the charges.
In 1983, U.S. Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick played an audio
recording of a Soviet interceptor pilot involved in the shooting
down of Korean Airlines flight 007 over the Sea of Japan, which
killed all 269 passengers and crew. Afterward, it was impossible
for the Soviets to deny their involvement.
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell's February 2003 speech
to the U.N. Security Council in which he presented intelligence
about Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's alleged nuclear, biological
and chemical weapons programs was less successful.
Perhaps attempting to follow in Stevenson's and
Kirkpatrick's footsteps, Powell's speech employed images, audio
recordings, even a vial of white powder that was intended to
look like enough anthrax to kill the entire U.S. Senate.
That speech, based on evidence now known to have been
erroneous, did nothing to sway the skeptical French, Russians
and Germans. They eventually forced the frustrated United States
and Britain to abandon their efforts to secure a green light
from the United Nations for the March 2003 invasion of Iraq.
In 2009, the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi held up a
copy of the U.N. charter and tossed it over his shoulder during
a rambling 1-1/2 hour speech to the General Assembly. It was his
first and last U.N. speech.
Also that year at the General Assembly, Netanyahu displayed
a copy of the blueprints for the Nazi death camp Auschwitz to
decry Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's denial of the
Holocaust.