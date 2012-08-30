JERUSALEM Aug 30 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would speak out about the
dangers of Iran's nuclear programme in an address next month to
the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
It was not immediately known if Netanyahu would meet U.S.
President Barack Obama during his Sept. 27-30 visit. The two
leaders last met in March at the White House.
In a statement, Netanyahu said that at the assembly's annual
general debate he would "tell the nations of the world in a
clear voice the truth about the terror regime of Iran which
represents the greatest threat to world peace".
Recent rhetoric by Israeli leaders cautioning that time is
running out to stop what they say is an Iranian quest for
nuclear weapons has raised international concern over possible
Israeli military action. The United States has urged Israel to
give diplomacy and international sanctions more time to work.
Israel is widely assumed to be the only nuclear-armed power
in the Middle East, and Iran insists its atomic work is solely
for peaceful purposes, which Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei reiterated at a conference on Thursday.
Israel strongly condemned Khamenei's strong criticism of the
Jewish state uttered at the same meeting of the Non-Alignment
Movement, in which he called Israelis "ferocious Zionist wolves"
in how they treat the Palestinians.
"Today in Teheran we once again heard hatred and
vilification for the Jewish state. The Iranian regime calls for
the annihilation of Israel, it oppresses its own citizens, its
part of the murder going on in Syria and its building an atomic
bomb," Regev told reporters.
Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman slammed the
anti-Israeli rhetoric in Tehran as "a march of folly such as we
have not seen since the 1930s", alluding to anti-Semitic
propaganda by the Nazis who killed six million Jews during World
War Two.