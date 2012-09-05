* Israeli daily said forum heard "troubling information"
* Netanyahu says discussions on Iran must remain secret
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, Sept 5 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu abruptly ended a meeting of Israel's security cabinet
on Wednesday, saying someone in the forum betrayed the national
trust by leaking details of its top-secret discussions on Iran.
Citing an unnamed source who had taken part in the security
cabinet's first session on Tuesday, the Yedioth Ahronoth
newspaper reported that Israel's intelligence agencies gave the
14-member group conflicting views on Iran's nuclear programme.
"The security of the state and of its citizens depends on
the ability to have confidential and in-depth discussions in the
security cabinet ... someone severely damaged the trust that
Israel's citizens put in this forum," Netanyahu told the group,
according to a statement from the prime minister's office.
He mentioned no names or whether he had ordered an
investigation into the leak.
"I have a responsibility toward the citizens of Israel and
the security of the state, and therefore I am breaking up this
meeting," Netanyahu said.
Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel's biggest-selling newspaper, had
quoted an unnamed participant in the security cabinet's
discussions a day earlier as saying: "We heard detailed,
disturbing and very troubling information regarding the progress
of Irans nuclear programme."
No date was announced for the group to reconvene to continue
to hear an annual intelligence assessment from Israel's military
and security chiefs.
Israel and Western powers believe Iran is working toward
developing atomic weapons. Teheran denies seeking the bomb.
Israel sees a nuclear-armed Iran as a threat to its
existence. Recent rhetoric by Israeli leaders on the possibility
of a go-it-alone attack on Iranian nuclear facilities has stoked
international concern.
Any decision to go to war against Iran would, by Israeli
law, require the approval of the security cabinet. One
government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
no such decisions had been on the table at Tuesday's meeting.
"It was a pre-scheduled discussion of the annual
intelligence estimate. There was a lot of time given to the
matter of Iran, but no vote on any operational plans," the
official said.