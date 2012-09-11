WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The White House denied on
Tuesday that President Barack Obama refused a request from
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentayahu to meet in the United
States this month but said no meeting would take place, citing
conflicts in the leaders' schedules.
Amid U.S.-Israeli tensions over Iran's nuclear program, an
Israeli official said earlier Netanyahu's aides had asked for a
meeting when he visits the United Nations in late September but
the White House had informed them Obama's schedule would not
permit it. Obama is expected to address the U.N. General
Assembly on Sept. 25, while Netanyahu will speak in New York on
Sept. 28.
"They're simply not in the city at the same time," White
House spokesman Tommy Vietor said. He said Obama and Netanyahu
were in "frequent contact" and the Israeli premier would see
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during his U.S. trip.