* Civil defence minister key factor in Iran attack equation
* Appointee Dichter seen close to Netanyahu, Barak
* Has said would not favour lone Israel attack on Iran
JERUSALEM, Aug 14 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu chose a former security chief on Tuesday as his new
civil defence minister amid heightened public debate over a
possible strike on Iran.
Avraham Dichter, who has served as internal security
minister and head of the Shin Bet, Israel's domestic
intelligence agency, has said in the past he would prefer Israel
not to go it alone in any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Washington has urged Israel to allow more time for diplomacy
to rein in Iran's nuclear programme, which Tehran says is
peaceful. But Israeli officials have said lagging talks by major
powers with Iran to reduce its uranium enrichment have given
Tehran more time to come closer to developing a nuclear weapon.
Israeli commentators described Dichter, 59, as close to both
Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak, the two top
decision-makers in any future military action against Iran.
Dichter was a member of the elite commando unit where they once
served.
Confirming the appointment, Netanyahu said Dichter "will now
have an important assignment to assist in what he has been
involved in all his life, contributing to state security."
Dichter will replace former general Matan Vilnai, recently
named as Israel's ambassador to China. On his Facebook page,
Dichter said he had accepted the cabinet post, making no mention
of Iran.
In a sign of mounting Israeli concern, Netanyahu told his
cabinet on Sunday that most other threats to Israeli security
were "dwarfed" by the prospect of Iran producing an atomic
warhead.
Israel has been "investing billions in home-front defence,"
Netanyahu also said, adding to media speculation his cabinet
might be mulling a possible attack.
The Israeli military has this week been testing a text
message emergency notification service in about a dozen cities.
A television station reported on Sunday that Israel expected to
sustain as many as 50,000 missile strikes in the event of any
conflict with Iran.
In remarks to reporters in February, Dichter said that
Israel "is not a superpower" and should "not lead a world
offensive against Iran" although it needed to prepare in case
the world did not take action.
Netanyahu recruited Dichter, the son of Holocaust survivors,
from the centrist Kadima party that left his government last
month after a short-lived political alliance.
Dichter led the Shin Bet during a Palestinian uprising a
decade ago, and was widely seen as responsible for a policy of
assassinating leading militants blamed for involvement in
suicide bombings against Israelis.