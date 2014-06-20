* U.S. against independent Kurdish sales
* Israel keen to build rapport with Kurds
* Israel previously bought small cargoes of trucked oil
* Third cargo begins loading at Turkish port of Ceyhan
(Adds the start of unloading and details)
By Julia Payne
LONDON, June 20 A tanker delivered a cargo of
disputed crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan's new pipeline for the
first time on Friday in Israel, despite threats by Baghdad to
take legal action against any buyer.
The SCF Altai tanker arrived at Israel's Ashkelon port early
on Friday morning, ship tracking and industry sources said. By
the evening, the tanker began unloading the Kurdish oil, a
source at the port said.
The port authority at Ashkelon declined to comment.
Securing the first sale of oil from its independent pipeline
is crucial for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) as it seeks
greater financial independence from war-torn Iraq.
But the new export route to the Turkish port of Ceyhan,
designed to bypass Baghdad's federal pipeline system, has
created a bitter dispute over oil sale rights between the
central government and the Kurds.
Reuters was not able to confirm whether the KRG sold the oil
directly to a buyer in Israel or to another party. Oil cargoes
often change hands multiple times before reaching their final
destination.
The United States, Israel's closest ally, does not support
independent oil sales by the Kurdish region and has warned
possible buyers against accepting the cargoes.
Israeli leaders have been alarmed in recent months, however,
by signs of a possible rapprochement between Washington and
Iran.
Officials said Israel was keen to build good ties with the
Kurds, hoping to expand its limited diplomatic network in the
Middle East and broaden options for energy supplies.
It was not clear whether the crude in the SCF Altai has been
sold to a local refiner or was slated to discharge into storage,
potentially for another destination.
"We do not comment on the origin of crude oil being imported
by the private refineries in Israel," an Israeli energy ministry
spokeswoman said.
FIRST SALES
The first tanker to carry Kurdish pipeline oil is still
homeless after loading in May. After a false start sailing to
the United States, the United Leadership tanker turned back
towards Morocco, where it is anchored after local authorities
refused to let it discharge for the Mohammedia refinery.
The SCF Altai did not arrive directly from Ceyhan.
The United Emblem was the second tanker to load crude at
Ceyhan from the KRG pipeline at the start of last week. It then
made a ship-to-ship transfer near Malta to the SCF Altai during
June 14-16, several Maltese shipping and market sources said and
ship tracking showed.
A third tanker was loading 1 million barrels of oil from the
pipeline, a source at the Turkish ministry said on Friday.
Several market sources said the United Emblem tanker, which
loaded the second batch, had gone back to Ceyhan to load the
third cargo. Ship tracking showed the tanker berthed at one of
the Ceyhan jetties on Friday.
Israeli refineries have taken Kurdish crude oil before but
in small volumes, which were shipped to Turkish ports by truck.
Some oil has also been stored there.
The KRG began exporting a small volume of its Taq Taq crude
grade by truck to Turkey in early 2013 and then added another
grade Shaikan at the start of this year.
Israel has less to lose than other U.S. or European
refiners, because it has no contract for Iraqi oil. Iraq
participates in the boycott of Israel along with many other Arab
states.
Italy has warned traders and refineries about the legal
risks of importing the oil. Large companies with oilfield
interests in southern Iraq have stayed clear, although a joint
refining venture by Rosneft and BP used a cargo
of trucked oil in May.
The KRG's pipeline is currently pumping around 120,000
barrels per day to Ceyhan. The region's natural resources
minister is aiming to export 400,000 bpd by
year-end.
Emboldened by its takeover of the major Kirkuk oilfield in
northern Iraq, the KRG is also openly talking about the
potential of exporting this oil through its pipeline as well
after Kirkuk's usual pipeline outlet was sabotaged.
(Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer and Steven Scheer in
Jerusalem, Amir Cohen in Ashkelon, Orhan Coskun in Ankara and
Ron Bousso in London; editing by Jane Baird)