By Julia Payne
| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 Iraqi Kurdistan looked set to
unload its first cargo of disputed crude oil in Israel from its
new pipeline after weeks of seeking an outlet as Iraq's central
government has threatened legal action against any buyer.
The SCF Altai tanker was anchored near Israel's Ashkelon
port early on Friday morning, ship tracking and industry sources
said. The tanker is expected to dock early on Saturday, local
sources said.
Securing the first sale of oil from its independent pipeline
to the Turkish port of Ceyhan is crucial for the Kurdish
Regional Government as it seeks greater financial independence
from war-torn Iraq.
But the new export route to Turkey, built to bypass
Baghdad's federal pipeline system, has created a bitter dispute
over oil sale rights between the central government and the
Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).
The first tanker of its pipeline oil is still homeless after
loading in May. After a false start sailing to the United
States, the United Leadership tanker turned back towards
Morocco, where it is anchored after local authorities refused to
let it discharge for the Mohammedia refinery.
It was not clear whether the crude in the SCF Altai has been
sold to a local refiner or was slated to discharge into storage,
potentially for another destination.
"We do not comment on the origin of crude oil being imported
by the private refineries in Israel," an Israeli energy ministry
spokeswoman said.
The SCF Altai did not arrive directly from Ceyhan.
The United Emblem was the second tanker to load crude at
Ceyhan from the KRG pipeline at the start of last week. It then
made a ship-to-ship transfer near Malta to the SCF Altai, local
shipping and market sources said and ship tracking showed.
Israeli refineries have taken Kurdish crude oil before but
in small volumes, which were shipped to Turkish ports by truck.
Some oil has also been stored there.
The KRG began exporting a small volume of its Taq Taq crude
grade by truck to Turkey in early 2013 and then added another
grade Shaikan at the start of this year.
Israel has less to lose than other U.S. or European
refiners, because it has no contract for Iraqi oil. Iraq
participates in the boycott of Israel along with many other Arab
states.
Italy has warned traders and refineries about the legal
risks of importing the oil. Large companies with oilfield
interests in southern Iraq have stayed clear, although a joint
refining venture by Rosneft and BP used a cargo
of trucked oil in May.
The KRG's pipeline is currently pumping around 120,000
barrels per day to Ceyhan. The region's natural resources
minister is aiming to export 400,000 bpd by
year-end.
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer in Jerusale, Amir Cohen
in Ashkelon and Ron Bousso in London; editing by Jane Baird)