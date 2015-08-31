JERUSALEM Aug 31 A tunnel discovered in an
elderly woman's yard in a Palestinian neighbourhood of East
Jerusalem on Monday may have been part of a criminal gang's plan
for a heist at a nearby museum or bank, police said.
The 30 metre-deep hole had been dug in recent months by men
posing as municipal workers sent to repair a water leak, Israeli
police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.
The woman's yard abuts the Rockefeller Archaeological
Museum, home to antiquities including a 9,000-year-old statue
from Jericho and Bronze Age gold jewellery, as well as a bank
that was scheduled to open soon.
"This is the work of a criminal gang that wanted to gain
access somewhere - whether to the museum or the bank, is still
being checked," she said.
Israeli police, who were tipped off about the tunnel by a
neighbour, had yet to carry out arrests and did not consider the
woman a suspect, Samri said, noting that the tunnelers had
spoken Arabic and may be Palestinian.
Secret tunnels are a phenomenon that jars many Israelis
given their use by Hamas fighters for lethal cross-border raids
during last year's Gaza war. But Samri said there was "nothing
nationalistic" behind this particular tunnel.
The Israel Museum and Israel Antiquities Authority, which
share responsibility for the Rockefeller Archaeological Museum,
had no immediate comment, nor did the Bank Hapoalim chain, which
is due to open a branch at the site.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Louise
Ireland)