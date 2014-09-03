JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israel will sign a deal to
supply natural gas from its Leviathan field to Jordan for 15
years, Israeli Energy Minister Silvan Shalom said on Wednesday.
Shalom said the agreement comes after many meetings with
Jordanian officials but gave no other details.
An industry official who asked not to be identified said the
deal was worth about $15 billion.
Leviathan, which holds an estimated 22 trillion cubic feet
of gas, is controlled by Noble Energy and two units of
the Delek Group.
Noble and Delek declined to comment although a Delek
Drilling spokesman confirmed that senior officials
from Delek and Noble were in Jordan.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)