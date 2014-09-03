TEL AVIV, Sept 3 Texas-based Noble Energy
signed a letter of intent to negotiate the supply of 45
billion cubic meters of natural gas to Jordan over 15 years, a
partner in Israel's giant Leviathan field said on Wednesday.
The price of the gas, to be supplied to Jordan's state-owned
National Electric Power Co, would be similar to the price
reached in other export deals from Israel, said Delek Drilling
, a subsidiary of Israel's Delek Group. It
would be linked to the price of Brent crude oil and would
include a minimum price.
An industry official who asked not to be identified
estimated the deal would be worth about $15 billion.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)