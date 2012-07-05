JERUSALEM, July 5 An Israeli journalist who drew
on leaked army documents to report the alleged assassination of
Palestinian militants, prompting a prosecution and debate about
press freedom, was spared jail time in a plea bargain on
Thursday.
Uri Blau of the liberal Haaretz newspaper will do four
months' community service after confessing to reduced charges of
possessing classified information without authorisation but
"with no intent to harm national security", Israel's State
Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Prosecutors had earlier stated Blau could face more serious
espionage charges. That provoked protests from journalists who
argued Israel's reputation for media freedom was at stake.
Blau reported in 2008 that top army officers in the occupied
West Bank had given shoot-to-kill orders to troops chasing
Palestinian gunmen, in a possible violation of Israeli law.
The front-page story was based on documents given to Blau by
former army conscript Anat Kamm, who had downloaded them, and
hundreds of others, from her computer while a clerk with the
military's high command. Kamm was jailed for 4-1/2 years in
October under a separate plea bargain.
Human rights groups have criticised Israel's policy of
assassinating militant leaders since the early days of the last
Palestinian uprising in 2000, especially when civilians were
also killed. Israel has justified the practice as necessary to
combat and deter potential attackers, while saying it has
refined its methods to kill its targets more precisely.
Haaretz said charging Blau was "unfortunate and sets a
precedent in terms of its ramifications on the freedom of press
in Israel, and especially on the ability to cover the security
apparatus". Other Israeli journalists echoed the condemnation.
The State Attorney's Office said that while it recognised
the media's role as "crucial guarantor of the public's right to
know", Blau deserved punishment given the "huge" security risk
posed by the documents leaked to him, some of which were
classified top-secret.
Blau's plea bargain is subject to formal approval by Tel
Aviv District Court.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)