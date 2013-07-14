GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
JERUSALEM, July 14 A new Israeli offshore natural gas field has estimated reserves of 1.8 trillion cubic feet (tcf), the companies developing the field said on Sunday.
The Karish field, about 100 km (62 miles) off Israel's coast, was the latest in a series of discoveries in recent years in the eastern Mediterranean, though it is much smaller than the nearby Tamar and Leviathan fields that turned Israel into a potential gas exporter.
It also holds an estimated 12.7 million barrels of condensate, the Israeli partners in the project, Delek Drilling and Avner Exploration, said.
The 1.8 tcf estimate, given in a resources report by petroleum consultants Netherland, Sewell & Associates, is similar to a preliminary estimate made by Texas-based Noble Energy, which is leading the development of the well.
The announcement came as Israel is settling on its export policy. The government last month decided Israel would keep most of its reserves for domestic use and allow 40 percent to be sold abroad, though some lawmakers are still trying to get the export quota lowered.
"This is further proof of the strength of Israel's energy market and the importance of continued exploration - because if you search, you find," Avner chief executive Gideon Tadmor said.
Noble has a 47.06 percent stake in Karish, while Avner and Delek Drilling each have a 26.47 percent share.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m