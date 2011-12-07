* Firm's Tel Aviv office to initially employ 5 lawyers

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Dec 6 Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP will open a new office in Tel Aviv early next year, which it said will be the first full-time U.S. international legal office in Israel's main city.

The office will offer U.S. and UK counsel services, plus some other international jurisdictions. Attorneys in the new office will not practice Israeli law.

"It's been a natural progression. We've been in Israel for 10 years," Gary Epstein, co-chair of the firm's Israel practice, told Reuters.

Since 2008 only four Israeli companies have held offerings in the U.S. and the IPO market for Israeli companies has dried up since its heyday of 2009 when they had more listing on Nasdaq than any other country outside of North America.

But Epstein believes this is part of a cycle that will likely come round again.

"When the Facebook IPO hits, if it succeeds, people will see the possibility of greater returns," he said. "Securities markets don't disappear. They get quiet."

In November the Wall Street Journal reported Facebook Inc was looking to go public between April and June 2012 with a valuation of over $100 billion.

Epstein will be the initial manager in Tel Aviv while continuing to serve as chair of Greenberg Traurig's global corporate and securities practice.

The Tel Aviv office will initially employ five attorneys, supported by the firm's 1,800 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The firm's experience with Israeli clients includes representing companies in technology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, clean energy and manufacturing, in matters ranging from financing and intellectual property to mergers, acquisitions and employment issues.

Epstein said the company represented Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva's Elad Group in its acquisition of New York's Plaza Hotel, Ivax Corp when it was acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and took public Equity One , a subsidiary of Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)