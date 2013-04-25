AMMAN, April 25 The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said on Thursday it did not send a drone into Israeli airspace, hours after Israel said it had shot down a drone from Lebanon.

"Hezbollah denies that it has sent any surveillance plane towards the occupied Palestinian land," a statement by the Iranian-backed armed Muslim Shi'ite group said.

Asked whether Hezbollah, which sent a drone into southern Israel in October, was behind the incident, an Israeli military spokesman said an investigation was under way. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Michael Roddy)