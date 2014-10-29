JERUSALEM Oct 29 Israel believes the militant
group Hezbollah has probably dug tunnels across the border from
Lebanon in preparation for any future war although it has no
conclusive evidence, an Israeli army general said on Wednesday.
Israel's vulnerability to tunnels was laid bare during its
war against Hamas in Gaza in July and August. What began as
shelling exchanges with Hamas escalated into a ground offensive
after Palestinian militants used dozens of secret passages dug
from Gaza into Israel to launch surprise attacks.
Residents of northern Israel, who were battered by Hezbollah
rockets during a month-long war in 2006, have at times reported
underground noises suggesting that guerrillas were burrowing
across the frontier in a new tactic. The Israeli military says
searches it has carried out have turned up nothing.
"We have no positive information meaning that there are
tunnels. The situation is not similar to what there was around
the Gaza Strip," Major-General Yair Golan, commander of Israeli
forces on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts, told Army Radio.
"That said, this idea of going below ground is not foreign
to Lebanon and is not foreign to Hezbollah and so we have to
suppose as a working assumption that there are tunnels. These
have to be looked for and prepared for."
Hezbollah does not comment on its military capabilities.
Spurred by the Gaza experience, the Israelis say they hope to
develop effective tunnel-hunting technologies within two years.
Golan said Hezbollah, which is fighting on the side of
President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war in Syria, appeared
unlikely to seek a renewed conflict with Israel.
Were that to happen, he said, Israel would hit Lebanese
targets hard but would also suffer from a Hezbollah rocket
arsenal believed to be 10 times more potent than Hamas's.
There have been occasional attacks along the border in
recent weeks, however, including a roadside bomb planted by
Hezbollah that wounded an Israeli soldier. Israel responded by
firing artillery shells into southern Lebanon.
"We will not be able to provide the umbrella that was
provided in the south by Iron Dome," Golan said, referring to an
aerial interceptor system which Israeli and U.S. officials say
scored a 90 percent shoot-down rate against Gazan rockets.
"We and Hezbollah are conducting a kind of mutual-deterrence
balance," he said, while cautioning that isolated flare-ups on
the border could still boil over into war.
"There is no absolute deterrence. Each side has its pain
threshold, its restraint threshold, which when passed prompt it
to take action."
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Luke Baker and Gareth
Jones)