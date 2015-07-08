* Israeli life science companies raised over $2 bln in 2014
* Government starting to address problems hampering growth
* Increase in Nasdaq IPOs could help build larger firms
* Graphic: start-up capital raises: link.reuters.com/bag25w
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, July 8 As Israel's biggest company
Teva strives to get even bigger by swallowing up rival
Mylan for more than $40 billion, further down the food
chain a raft of upstart life science firms are struggling to
climb onto the global ladder.
Now the government is starting to take notice, urged on by
influential advocates, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'
own boss, who says the country's economic future depends on
replicating his company's success.
Israel has a burgeoning life science industry comprising
around 1,380 mostly very small companies. Some 51 biotech,
biopharma and medical devices firm are listed on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange, making it the largest single sector.
But few of them go on to build up their businesses, with
most promising ideas snapped up by foreign heavyweights.
Novartis, Johnson & Johnson and Merck
Serono have all opened research centres in Israel,
usually by acquiring small companies. Merck Serono's
best-selling drug, Rebif, which treats multiple sclerosis (MS),
was developed in Israel.
That frustrates many in the Israeli industry, who believe
the country is letting wealth and expertise drain overseas.
"Start-up nation is not a sustainable model for Israel. What
Israel needs is more large companies," Teva CEO Erez Vigodman
said at the launch of a joint venture with Philips to
invest in Israeli medical device and digital health start-ups.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker with annual
sales of $20 billion, used its fortune from copycat drugs to
move into the costlier innovative sector. Today, around half its
profit is from one branded drug, MS treatment Copaxone.
That is not an easy model to replicate.
The biggest problem for Israeli firms, according to Claudio
Yarza, head of life sciences at consultants
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Israel, is a lack of funding --
from university level to capital markets,
There are some signs, however, that is starting to change.
Israeli life science firms raised more than $2 billion from
various resources in 2014, a record year, according to the
Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI) association.
What's more, start-ups raised $801 million, according to the
Israel Venture Capital Research Center, up 55 percent on 2013.
That's almost twice the rate of growth in the United States,
although start-ups there raised a much larger $8.6 billion,
according to PwC and the National Venture Capital Association.
Also, of 73 biotech companies that went public on Nasdaq
last year, seven were Israeli.
"Maybe now that some companies have raised nice sums on
Nasdaq they will be able to take their drugs all the way," said
PwC Israel's Yarza.
GOVERNMENT ACTION
Israeli firms also complain about red tape, and the lack of
manufacturing in Israel which means they have to turn to foreign
companies for help developing drugs.
"We don't have enough drug development and manufacturing
experience and infrastructure in Israel," Compugen CEO
Anat Cohen-Dayag told Reuters.
Compugen, which discovers drugs mainly in cancer
immunotherapy using computational technology, has partnerships
with Merck Serono and Bayer.
However, the Israeli government is now helping firms set up
their own plants by offering funds for equipment, according to
Ora Dar, head of life sciences in the chief scientist's office.
In addition, "we are talking to CMOs (contract manufacturing
organisations) to see what it will take to convince them to
build facilities in Israel," she said.
Dar said the government was tackling another common
complaint among life science executives -- a lack of experience
in taking drugs through the regulatory process to market.
The government is increasing funding for the health
regulator to help speed approval for clinical trials in Israel,
she said.
There's a long way to go.
While individual Israeli companies such as Protalix,
whose plant-based enzyme was approved to treat Gaucher disease,
may succeed, "most will either license their products to larger
corporations or be acquired," said IATI co-chairman Benny Zeevi.
But Compugen's Cohen-Dayag was cautiously optimistic.
"A small company that would like to take drugs to the market
cannot establish the infrastructure in Israel on its own," she
said. "I think the government recognises this now and is trying
to build bridges to address these gaps, but it will take time."
