JERUSALEM Oct 31 State-owned Israel Natural Gas Lines said on Monday it signed a deal with Italian firm Micoperi to build an off-shore liquefied natural gas terminal costing about 500 million shekels ($140 million).

The company said the terminal, to be built 10 kilometres off Israel's Mediterranean coast, will have the capacity to receive about 2.5 billion cubic meters of LNG each year.

Construction was due to begin in the second half of 2012 and be completed by the end of the year.

Though natural gas production in Israel is set to soar in coming decades following the discovery of huge off-shore deposits, the country faces a shortage in the near term. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Dan Lalor)