By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Oct 31 State-owned Israel Natural Gas
Lines said on Monday it signed a deal with Italian
marine contractor Micoperi to build an off-shore liquefied
natural gas terminal costing about 500 million shekels ($140
million).
The company said in a statement that the terminal, to be
built some 10 kilometres out from the Mediterranean coastal city
of Hadera, will have the capacity to receive about 2.5 billion
cubic meters of gas each year.
Construction is due to begin in the second half of 2012 and
be completed by the end of the year, the statement said.
Though natural gas production in Israel is set to soar in
coming decades after the discovery of huge off-shore deposits,
the country faces a short-term gas shortage between the time
production goes online and its current reserves run dry.
Infrastructure Minister Uzi Landau said on Monday Israel
could face a shortage as early as the third quarter of 2012, and
that the terminal is a quick solution.
"The terminal is of the utmost strategic importance for the
country's ability to ensure a continuous energy supply to its
power stations and to safeguard its energy security," he said.
Underscoring Israel's increasing dependence on natural gas,
the company also announced on Monday a 15-year contract, valued
at 450 million shekel ($125 million), to supply 1 billion cubic
meters of gas annually to Dalia Power Energies, which is
building Israel's biggest privately-owned power station.
The Tamar field, the world's largest off-shore find of 2009,
is being developed some 90 km from Israel's coast, but
production there is not expected to begin until 2013, officials
say. The even larger Leviathan field discovered a year later is
not due to be on line until about 2017.
In the meantime, Israel's sole working gas field is nearly
depleted and gas supplies from Egypt have been continuously
disrupted due to chaos and sabotage in the Sinai Peninsula.
Customers have already faced sharp increases in electricity
rates as Israel Electric Corp has had to turn to alternative and
more expensive fuels.
The off-shore LNG terminal is just one of Israel's stop-gap
solutions. The government has also instructed a number of energy
companies exploring its territorial waters to speed up
operations and threatened to let their licences expire if they
do not meet their commitments.
Shmuel Turgeman, CEO of Israel Natural Gas Lines, said the
terminal will meet "all planning and safety requirements in
accordance with stringent international standards."
The company said the terminal will be the unloading point
for ships carrying the natural gas, which will then be fed
directly into Israel's underwater gas pipeline.
