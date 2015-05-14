* Foreign deals outside high tech rose surged in 2014
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 14 When one of China's biggest
food companies was looking to boost its dairy output it turned
to Israel's tiny market, paying about $1.1 billion for control
of the country's largest food maker.
Even though the company Tnuva is focused on the Israeli
market, China's Bright Food was attracted to its efficiency in
milk production and cutting-edge technology in quality control
for use in China, where demand for dairy products is surging.
The deal is the latest example of how M&A activity in Israel
is shifting from the booming high-tech sector, which has been
the focus for nearly two decades and is now valued at some $40
billion, or nearly 13 percent of gross domestic product.
High-tech firms are increasingly going for listings rather
than seeking buyers, but Israel's reputation as a centre for
innovation is rubbing off on more traditional industries.
Firms with a niche, a high level of exports or efficient
production processes, such as Tnuva, are attracting buyers,
particularly from Asia.
"Clearly one of the things interesting investors is that
they are buying some sort of innovation," said Adir Waldman of
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, a law firm that represented
Bright Food in the Tnuva deal, which closed a month ago.
Israel spends more on research and development as a
proportion of its economy than any other country, according to
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), followed closely by South Korea, and it has more
researchers for every 1,000 people than any other country.
The high-tech boom has also been a magnet for professionals
such as engineers while companies often tap into the skills of
workers trained in the military or intelligence sectors.
Acquisitions of Israeli firms outside the high-tech sector
by Asian, European and U.S. investors leapt to $636 million last
year from $73 million in 2013, according to Liat Enzel, head of
advisory services at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Israel.
That figure has already been eclipsed for 2015 by the Tnuva
acquisition and another major deal in the plastics sector is
understood to be in the works.
ASIA FOCUS
What's more, Israeli businesses are increasingly marketing
themselves to Asian investors, who tend to focus on more basic
industries such as food and water for their growing populations,
areas where Israeli firms have developed specific expertise.
"A few years ago, Israel was not on the map," said Eli Elal,
chief executive of the Fair Value consultancy. "A major factor
in the appetite for developing relationships with the East comes
from Israel."
Calls in parts of the Arab world for a boycott of Israel
have also receded, giving once-wary Asian investors more
confidence, while an Israeli law to break up conglomerates means
dozens of firms worth $25 billion may be sold.
Tnuva was sold because of the new Business Concentration Law
which forces conglomerates and investment companies to choose
between financial and non-financial holdings.
The law means some of the country's largest and most
established companies, from insurers to refined oil product
distributors to supermarkets, may be sold in the coming years.
This may go some way to offsetting the slump in the overall
value of foreign acquisitions last year. With many high-tech
firms going for public offerings instead, the total value of
deals slumped 42 percent to $3.8 billion.
According to one industry source, foreign investors have
expressed interest in buying plastic storage products and garden
furniture maker Keter, and may be willing to pay over $2 billion
for the company with annual sales of $1 billion in 90 countries.
A Keter spokeswoman declined to comment.
"People with cash are starting to think about new markets
and Israel is on the seam of developing markets' growth rates
but developed markets' stability," said Waldman, who has seen
higher levels of interest from foreign buyers.
According to Ernst & Young, growth in the global mergers and
acquisitions market is set to hit its highest level in five
years in 2015 with deal value already up 13 percent on 2014.
AFTER BUFFETT
In many respects, when it comes to Israel Warren Buffett led
the way for foreign investors in 2006. Berkshire Hathaway bought
Iscar, an Israeli maker of metal cutting tools, for more than $6
billion in two transactions.
Iscar's precision tools are used by makers of heavy
equipment such as cars and planes, it has plants around the
world and has always prided itself on its innovative reputation.
British-based BCMS, a sell-side adviser for small- and
medium-sized businesses, has set up shop in Israel to take
advantage of growing foreign interest. The company is working on
four deals and expects to complete 10 this year.
BCMS Israel Co-CEO Doron Ephrati said foreign investors
looking to buy Israeli companies tend to seek targets without
major consumer brands, such as paint make Tambour bought by
Singapore's Kusto Group in 2014, to skirt the risk of boycotts,
Fizzy drink appliance maker SodaStream International, for
example, has been targeted by consumer boycotts because its main
factory lies in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.
Enzel at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Israel said she expected
a busy year ahead for mergers and acquisitions.
Clal Insurance, which is being sold because of the
new law, has been courted by Chinese buyers while energy firm
Delek Group has struck a deal to sell control of
insurer Phoenix Holdings, reportedly to China's
largest private investment firm, Fosun International
.
"Our assumption is we will see more very significant deals
in 2015," said Enzel.
