By Maayan Lubell
SAFED, Israel, July 3 They grow in a secret
location in northern Israel. A tall fence, security cameras and
an armed guard protect them from criminals. A hint of their
sweet-scented blossom carries in the air: rows and rows of
cannabis plants, as far as the eye can see.
It is here, at a medical marijuana plantation atop the hills
of the Galilee, where researchers say they have developed
marijuana that can be used to ease the symptoms of some ailments
without getting patients high.
"Sometimes the high is not always what they need. Sometimes
it is an unwanted side effect. For some of the people it's not
even pleasant," said Zack Klein, head of development at Tikun
Olam, the company that developed the plant.
Cannabis has more than 60 constituents called cannabinoids.
THC is perhaps the best known of those, less so for its medical
benefits and more for its psychoactive properties that give
people a "high" feeling.
But cannabis also contains Cannabidiol, or CBD, a substance
that some researchers say has anti-inflammatory benefits. Unlike
THC, it hardly binds to the brain's receptors and can therefore
work without getting patients stoned.
"CBD plants are available in different forms all over the
world," said Klein, adding that the company's plant is free of
THC and very high in CBD.
Tikun Olam began its research on CBD enhanced cannabis in
2009 and about six months ago they came up with Avidekel, Klein
said, a cannabis strain that contains 15.8 percent CBD and only
traces of THC, less than one percent.
CANNABIS AS MEDICINE
Marijuana is an illegal drug in Israel. Medicinal use of it
was first permitted in 1993, according to the health ministry.
Today cannabis is used in Israel to treat 9,000 people
suffering from illnesses such as cancer, Parkinson's, multiple
sclerosis, Crohn's disease and post traumatic stress disorder,
according to Israel's health ministry.
Drug companies have also been interested in cannabis as a
medicine. Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals, with Bayer and Almirall,
sells an under-the-tongue spray called Sativex that is designed
to minimise highs by manipulating ratios of active ingredients.
Raphael Mechoulam, a professor of medicinal chemistry at the
Hebrew University in Jerusalem, said Avidekel is thought to be
the first CBD-enriched cannabis plant with no THC to have been
developed in Israel.
"It is possible that (Avidekel's) CBD to THC ratio is the
highest among medical marijuana companies in the world, but the
industry is not very organised, so one cannot keep exact track
of what each company is doing," he explained.
Although there have been no clinical trials in humans,
Mechoulam, who is a leading researcher of cannabinoids, said
that Avidekel showed promise as a potent anti-inflammatory.
Ruth Gallily of the Hebrew University who works for the
company and has been studying CBD for more than 12 years, said
she has found that the substance has impressive
anti-inflammatory qualities. She has been testing the effects of
Tikun Olam's CBD-enhanced cannabis on mice and expects clinical
trials to begin in a few months.
Avidekel is a new strain of a plant that is already
permitted for medical use so there is nothing stopping patients
who are already being treated with marijuana from trying
Avidekel. About 10 patients began using it in the past six
months, Klein said.
"The cannabis plant, enriched with CBD, can be used for
treating diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, colitis, liver
inflammation, heart disease and diabetes," she said, adding
there are no side effects.
"It's a huge advantage," said one 35-year-old patient who
asked not to be identified, "I can smoke during the day,
function with a lot less pain and still be focused, work and
drive. It is a great gift."
The woman began suffering chronic pains after a tumour was
removed from her spine. She began treatment with regular
THC-containing marijuana eight months ago. Two months ago she
started smoking Avidekel.
"The difference is huge. Before, I would only smoke at the
end of the day and stay in pain." Now, she said, with the
highless marijuana "my life is so much better."
Despite Avidekel's highless benefit, Klein does not see
regular marijuana disappearing any time soon. THC has its own
unique effects that alleviate illness symptoms.
"Don't worry, I think that cannabis with THC will still be
(around)," he said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Paul Casciato)