JERUSALEM Nov 20 Israel's shekel rose for a second straight session while Tel Aviv shares gained for a third day in a row, as investors expect a ceasefire agreement soon between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas following nearly a week of violence.

The shekel stood at 3.9230 per dollar at midday on Tuesday, compared with Monday's fixing of 3.94.

It had weakened to 3.98 to the dollar at the outset of the conflict last Wednesday when Israel started its air strikes to halt Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel. But the shekel has gained close to its pre-conflict level of 3.9180.

"The sounds of the end of the operation are helping the shekel," said Dan Biro, a dealer at Israel Discount Bank. "I believe that when a confirmed statement of a ceasefire is announced we will even get to 3.90."

World pressure on Israel and Hamas to end the fighting has intensified as the death toll mounts, although Palestinian rocket fire and Israeli air strikes continued for a seventh day. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon was holding talks in Cairo with regional leaders to broker a ceasefire and prevent Israel sending ground forces into Gaza.

The Tel Aviv 100 share index and blue-chip TA-25 were 0.2 percent higher after a two-day gain of nearly 2 percent following seven sessions of losses.

According to financial information services firm Markit, Israeli five-year credit default swaps - which insure against debt default - were steady at 156 basis points.

Israeli government bond prices were largely flat. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)