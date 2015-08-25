By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Aug 25 Israel's shekel
weakened on Tuesday, with some investors expecting the Bank of
Israel to cut short-term interest rates next month to zero or
less once global market turmoil calms down.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate flat at
0.1 percent on Monday, despite belief priced into the market
that there was a strong chance of a reduction.
The decision strengthened the shekel, but later the currency
gave back the gains on speculation the cut will come next
month, amid slowing economic growth and expectations that
inflation will stay below target for at least another year.
The currency traded at 3.86 to the dollar on Tuesday
afternoon, from 3.84 after the bank's decision on Monday.
"Dollar-shekel is trading up ... out of expectation that the
Bank of Israel will act next month," said a dealer at
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank.
The central bank will next decide on rates on Sept. 24.
While leaving rates unchanged, the central bank said on
Monday policymakers believe the risks in achieving the inflation
target and growth have grown.
Analysts think global market volatility played a large part
in the decision. Trying to determine when the Federal Reserve
will start raising rates was probably also a factor, they said,
since the chances the Fed will move in September have dropped.
"The probability that the Bank of Israel will take further
expansionary policies in the future has increased," Ofer Klein,
head of economics and research at Harel Insurance and Finance
said in a report.
Ori Greenfeld, chief economist at the Psagot brokerage, said
the statement about higher risks to inflation and growth targets
implied that the central bank was preparing markets for further
monetary easing.
"But such a step would only take place if the risks
materialised and in fact harm real economic activity," he said.
Israel's economy slowed to an annualised rate of 0.3 percent
in the second quarter from 2 percent in the prior three months.
Inflation expectations in a year's time dipped to 0.7 percent,
versus an annual rate of -0.3 percent in July.
Israel's economy is projected to grow some 3 percent this
year.
