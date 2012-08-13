By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israel's financial markets
fell sharply on Monday in response to an intensifying debate on
the prospects of going to war with Iran.
Key Tel Aviv share indexes dipped 1.5-1.6
percent, while government bond prices declined as
much as 1.7 percent and the shekel weakened some 1
percent to 2-1/2 week low versus the dollar.
"Iran is back in the headlines as if the government is
preparing us for something," said a currency dealer at Israel
Discount Bank.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that most
threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the prospect of
Iran obtaining nuclear weaponry. That followed newspaper
reports, citing U.S. intelligence, of significant Iranian
progress in the development of a nuclear warhead.
Netanyahu, who has been saying for years that Iran must not
be allowed to become a nuclear power, said Israel was investing
billions in home-front defence while the military was testing a
text message warning system to citizens and the cabinet adopted
new rules to streamline decision making.
"All together it looks like the next step" before a strike,
said Rony Gitlin, head of spot trading at Bank Leumi, adding
that offshore banks were buying dollars and call options.
The shekel was fixed at 4.041 per dollar, up 0.9 percent
from Friday. But after the fixing it depreciated further to 4.06
- its weakest level since July 27.
Dealers said decreased liquidity during the summer may have
exacerbated the move, but the shekel does seem to have decoupled
somewhat from global trends after months of tracking the ebbs
and flows of the dollar versus the euro and other emerging
markets.
The blue-chip stock index's 1.5 percent fall comes after a
0.6 percent decline on Sunday. Declines were broad-based but led
by steep drops in bank shares.
Bond prices also were mostly lower on Sunday, while the
foreign currency market was closed.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Patrick Graham)