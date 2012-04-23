JERUSALEM, April 23 Israeli naval forces on
Monday released a cargo ship that they had seized in the
Mediterranean a day earlier, after a search turned up no
weapons, a military official said.
The container ship, identified as the HS Beethoven and
flying a Liberian flag, was intercepted about 160 miles (260 km)
off Israel on Sunday for what an Israeli military official
described as "routine protection of our territorial waters".
The crew did not resist the search, the official said, and
there were no injuries or arrests.
Israel routinely patrols the sea for ships suspected of
carrying weapons destined for Palestinian militants. A year ago
Israel seized a cargo ship that it said was carrying
Iranian-supplied arms intended for the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)