JERUSALEM Jan 25 Israel has completed
successful tests of an advanced version of its 'David's Sling'
intermediate missile interceptor system that it is developing
jointly with the United States, the Defence Ministry said on
Wednesday.
The system is designed to shoot down rockets with ranges of
100 to 200 km (63 to 125 miles) such as those in the arsenal of
Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a Lebanese group which last fought a
war with Israel in 2006, or aircraft or low-flying cruise
missiles.
An initial version of David's Sling completed testing in
December 2015 and has been handed over to the Israeli air force
but it has not yet been declared operational, a ministry
official said.
The system is being developed and manufactured jointly by
Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and
Raytheon Co, a top U.S. arms maker.
The advanced testing announced on Wednesday included the
interception of air-launched incoming test target missiles high
over the Mediterranean, Moshe Patel of the Israel Missile
Defense Organization said in a telephone briefing.
"The tests were intended to simulate anticipated future
threats and in the coming years our system will deliver to the
Israeli air force more capabilities and more confidence," Patel
said.
David's Sling will fill the operational gap between the
already deployed Iron Dome short-range rocket interceptor and
the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, both of which are in
service.
Last week Israel handed over control of its U.S.-funded
Arrow-3 missile interceptor, a "Star Wars"-like extension of its
capabilities which is designed to safely destroy incoming
long-range missiles in outer space.
That system has been developed jointly by state-owned Israel
Aerospace Industries and U.S. firm Boeing Co..
The U.S.-funded short-range Iron Dome interceptor built by
Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. was
used extensively with high success rates in a 2014 Gaza war
against Hamas militants.
