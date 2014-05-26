By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM May 26 Cash transactions between
businesses will be limited to 5,000 shekels ($1,400) under an
Israeli government plan to fight money laundering and tax
evasion.
Harel Locker, director-general of the prime minister's
office, said Israel was likely to collect 40 billion-50 billion
shekels from the move - nearly 20 percent of the country's
annual budget.
"This is a lot of money and we want this money," Locker told
reporters. "We want to be a leading country in the battle
against tax evasion and money laundering."
Israel is about to start debating the 2015 state budget, and
it is seeking ways to raise revenue and spend more on health,
education and infrastructure.
Locker headed a government panel that issued its interim
recommendations on turning Israel into a cashless society on
Monday. These include limiting businesses initially to cash or
cash-equivalent transactions of 7,500 shekels - down from 20,000
shekels currently - and no more than 5,000 shekels after a year.
Private citizens will be allowed cash deals of 15,000
shekels. The new rules would also limit the use of checks.
Many European countries have similar restrictions.
In 2012, there were 3 million unidentified cash transactions
of more than 5,000 shekels for a value of 273 billion shekels,
according to the prime minister's office. Locker said some of
the money being laundered is used by organised crime and backers
of terrorism.
"Cash and cash equivalents are the fuel of the black
economy," said Locker, whose committee was appointed by prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As part of the move to reduce the use of cash, the panel
recommended that banks issue debit cards. Banks now only issue
credit cards, and Locker said costs would come down with debit
cards since there is no credit involved.
He expressed confidence that most citizens will comply with
the new rules, since violating them would be a crime and most
transactions by ordinary people are for less than 5,000 shekels.
After another round of hearings, Locker's committee will
issue final recommendations, which could take a couple of
months. It will then require parliamentary approval. Locker
expects the law to be approved by the end of 2014.
($1 = 3.4822 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Larry King)