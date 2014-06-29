(Adds details, background, BG comments, share reaction)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 29 The partners in Israel's
giant Leviathan natural gas field said they had signed a
preliminary agreement with British oil and gas company BG Group
to negotiate a deal to export gas to BG's liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant in Idku, Egypt.
In the deal under discussion, Leviathan - off Israel's
Mediterranean coast - would supply 7 billion cubic metres (bcm)
annually for 15 years via an underwater pipeline, the partners
said in a statement on Sunday.
An energy source in Tel Aviv said such a deal would be worth
about $30 billion - providing a windfall to Israel's coffers
from royalties. The source said the pipeline would be built by
BG and a final agreement was expected by the end of 2014.
Such a a deal would be among the largest in Israel's
fledgling energy sector and would help the partners develop
Leviathan - which holds an estimated 19 trillion cubic feet of
gas (530 bcm) and is expected to go online in 2017. Much of the
reserves are earmarked for export.
BG said the Leviathan talks were one of several options it
was considering to increase the supply of gas to its Egyptian
plant. "While this non-binding letter of intent with the
Leviathan partners is a first step, it is very early days," said
a spokesman.
The talks with BG - which exports to more than 20 countries
- come after Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top gas
producer, last month ditched plans to take a stake worth up to
$2.7 billion in Leviathan.
Texas-based Noble Energy is the field's operator
with a 39.66 percent stake. Avner Oil and Delek
Drilling, subsidiaries of Delek Group,
hold a combined 45.34 percent, and Ratio Oil has the
remaining 15 percent.
Shares of Avner were 1.8 percent higher, while Delek
Drilling's shares were up 1.1 percent and Ratio's shares gained
3.5 percent in midday trading in Tel Aviv.
Delek and Avner last month raised $2 billion in an
international bond offering to help fund Leviathan's
development.
The gas unit of Turkish fuel retailer Turcas is
holding non-binding talks with another company to jointly
procure natural gas from Leviathan, while Leviathan's partners
have also started looking into selling gas through a pipeline to
Cyprus.
BG's first-quarter exploration and production volumes fell 4
percent, hit by output problems in Egypt where the company's LNG
project failed to deliver any cargoes in the quarter.
Production in Egypt fell 35 percent compared with the fourth
quarter as the reservoir feeding its plant is in decline and the
local Egyptian market took more supply, for which BG receives
lower payments.
BG said Egypt's government has not honoured its agreements
and is diverting more gas for the domestic market.
