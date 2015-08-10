JERUSALEM Aug 10 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit
Flug has backed a disputed government plan to develop the
country's natural gas industry, saying that while not ideal, it
was the right move for the economy.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struggled to muster
enough support in parliament to win approval for an agreement
reached with companies that control most of Israel's gas
reserves.
In June, after months of negotiations, Netanyahu revealed an
outline agreement that lets Texas-based Noble Energy and
Israel's Delek Group keep ownership of the largest
offshore field, Leviathan. They are required to sell off other
assets, including stakes in another large deposit called Tamar.
The deal has yet to be finalised and critics say it leaves
Noble and Delek with too much power. Even Netanyahu's finance
minister recently said that changes need to be made.
The companies say they will not agree to any more revisions
and have refrained from new investment until the matter is
settled.
Leviathan, with estimated reserves of 22 trillion cubic feet
(tcf), will take about 3-1/2 years to develop and is expected to
supply billions of dollars of gas to Egypt and Jordan in
addition to supplying Israel.
"The outline does not achieve the ideal result, but it does
contain many advantages for the economy," Flug said in a speech
at the Supreme Court on Monday. "The Bank of Israel supports the
main points of the outline and progress toward its
implementation."
The main benefit, she said, was that it would speed up
development of Leviathan and other, smaller fields.
Flug also said it would bring "more stable regulation of the
natural gas economy", making it easier to progress with
financing and development.
This in turn will lead to greater competition and more
diversified supply sources.
"The outline also supports the achievement of the
government's target to enable the realisation of export
contracts with Egypt and Jordan for both economic and diplomatic
considerations," she said.
However, Flug said the government should set milestones
which the companies must meet in developing Leviathan, and that
government measures would be implemented in case of delays.
"It is important that ... alternative steps be defined that
will advance the connection of the gas reservoirs to the Israeli
economy in the most rapid possible manner, alongside a mechanism
that will protect Israeli consumers from monopolistic pricing,"
she said.
