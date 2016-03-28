HERZLIYA, Israel, March 28 The partners in
Israel's Leviathan natural gas field will keep working to
finalize export deals despite a supreme court decision to block
a development plan reached with the government, a top official
in the group told Reuters on Monday.
The Leviathan group has signed preliminary, multi-billion
export deals with buyers in Egypt and Jordan and is also looking
to sell gas to companies in Turkey.
Yossi Abu, chief executive of two of the partners in
Leviathan - Delek Drilling and Avner Oil -
said the group's intention is "to run forward and try to put
those agreements in place."
"What it means basically is that we hope that the decision
will not impact our ability to close agreements in the market,"
he said in an interview.
(Reporting by Rami Amichay and Ari Rabinovitch)