TEL AVIV Dec 7 The Petroleum Council of Israel
has approved the acquisition of 100 percent of the Karish and
Tanin natural gas fields by Energean Oil & Gas from Delek
Drilling and Avner Oil for $148 million.
Delek Drilling and Avner, both subsidiaries of Delek Group
, were required by the government to sell off some
assets in an effort to open the sector to competition.
Karish and Tanin, discovered in 2013 and 2011 respectively
off Israel's Mediterranean coast, have gas resources of about
2.4 trillion cubic feet.
Energean said on Wednesday that within six months it will
submit to the Israeli authorities a development plan for both
fields. The company intends to start production in 2020.
The development of Karish and Tanin is expected to require
an investment of $1 billion over the next few years, Energean
said.
"Karish and Tanin will supply the Israeli domestic market
for many years," Mathios Rigas, chief executive of Energean,
said.
The Greek company will be selecting contracting partners in
the near future and will also start negotiations with potential
gas users, Rigas said.
Energean, which is focused on Greece, the Adriatic, the East
Mediterranean and North Africa, is 45 percent-owned by hedge
fund Third Point.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)