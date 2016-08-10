* Says an estimated 2,200 bcm of gas to be found
* Blocks should be ready by November
* Says Israel has sorted out its energy market turmoil
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Aug 10 Israel is preparing to tender
24 offshore exploration blocks as it looks to bolster its oil
and gas industry after a four-year lull sparked by regulatory
uncertainty and stock-price volatility.
Their proximity to a number of large and proven gas deposits
in the eastern Mediterranean should make the tenders attractive.
Nearly 2,200 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas is
waiting to be found in Israeli waters, more than double the
amount already discovered, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told
Reuters on Wednesday, basing the estimate on a third-party
geological study.
The study also points to a potential 6.6 billion barrels of
oil.
"Things are now moving forward at an amazing pace," Steinitz
said, adding that while the government has yet to determine the
type of tender, the blocks should available by November.
Israel entered the world of hydrocarbon exploration seven
years ago when some of the largest offshore gas fields of the
decade were found off its coast. But things got off to a rough
start.
Energy stocks jumped and plummeted on minor company
announcements and the government, caught off guard by the
windfall, began altering tax and export policies to secure a
bigger share of the pot.
This put off investors and in 2012 Israel officially halted
any new exploration.
But regulators have since put forth new guidelines, the
stock market has steadied and the government this year finalised
its policies, paving the way for renewed activity.
"We've completely solved the problems," Steinitz said.
The blocks are up to 400 square kilometres in size in waters
up to 1,800 metres deep. Some are adjacent to the recently
discovered Leviathan and Tamar fields.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely)