* Companies failing to meet schedule will lose rights
* Israel faces natural gas shortage in short term
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Oct 26 Israel on Wednesday warned oil
and gas companies to speed up exploratory drilling in the
Mediterranean Sea so they meet their agreed timetables or risk
forfeiting their licenses.
While natural gas production is set to soar in Israel
following the discovery of two of the world's largest offshore
fields of the past decade, the country faces a scarcity in the
short-term and has been scrambling to cover the gap.
"It was decided to demand from companies to carry out
exploratory drilling on shorter schedules than had been
acceptable until now," said a statement from the National
Infrastructure Ministry, which oversees hydrocarbon exploration.
"Failure to comply with the schedule and work program will
result in termination of rights," it said.
Israel's new Tamar and Leviathan fields will not be online
until at least 2013, officials say.
With gas supplies from Egypt being disrupted due to turmoil
in the Sinai peninsula, Israel has been seeking alternative
fuels and ways to speed up development of its reserves.
It is planning to build an offshore liquefied natural gas
terminal for gas imports.
Meanwhile consumers have faced sharp increases in
electricity rates as a result of the fuel shortages.
Israel in the past has been flexible regarding drilling
schedules, but since Tamar was discovered in 2009 and Leviathan
in 2010, energy companies have been vying for the rights to
explore other blocks in the area.
The ministry said companies that have rights to drill in
more than one site must now develop them all at the same time,
rather than one after the other. Until now it has allowed
companies to use just one drilling rig for various licenses.
The order was given to groups with exploration rights to
four blocks whose licenses are due to expire at the end of 2011
or beginning of 2012, the ministry said.
It will affect companies including members of the consortium
that discovered Tamar and Leviathan -- U.S.-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Drilling (DEDRp.TA) and Avner Oil
(AVNRp.TA).
The ministry added that it will consider granting the
exploration companies extensions for up to a year and a half.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)