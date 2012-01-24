TEL AVIV Jan 24 The Yam Thetis consortium
said its ability to produce natural gas at its Mary-B well off
Israel's southern Mediterranean coast has declined and a further
drop is expected by Noble Energy, the project's
operator.
The Israeli partners in the consortium -- Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil -- said on Tuesday they were
studying the implications of this drop in production as well as
what measures they might be able to take to narrow this decline.
"This drop in supply is expected to have a negative effect
on the financial results of the partnership until the start of
commercial production from the Tamar project, which is expected
in the first half of 2013," the companies said, adding they
could not yet estimate the size of the impact.
The companies did not quantify the production decline at the
Mary-B well.
Texas-based Noble Energy leads the group developing
the Tamar prospect, which contains an estimated 9.1 trillion
cubic feet of gas. A nearby site, Leviathan, is nearly twice as
large and due to be online around 2017.
In the meantime, Yam Thetis said it is going ahead with the
development of the Noa North field with an estimated 1.2 billion
cubic meters of gas as well as examining the development of
small satellite wells.
Mary-B, Israel's first natural gas field, has been depleted
faster than expected and is projected to run out this year, as
Israel has been forced to compensate for a lack of Egyptian gas.
The supply of natural gas from Egypt has been disrupted after
the pipeline to Israel was blown up by militants 10 times in the
past year.
State utility Israel Electric Corp has been forced to
increase its use of more expensive alternatives such as diesel
and fuel oil. A recent cold snap has aggravated the situation,
leaving the electric company with few reserves.
The use of gas in Israel has quadrupled since 2004, and is
now the primary source for generating electricity.
Noble owns 47 percent of Yam Thetis while Delek Drilling
holds 25.5 percent and Avner 23 percent.
Delek Drilling and Avner are both part of the Delek Group
conglomerate.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Alison Birrane)