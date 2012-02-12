JERUSALEM Feb 12 The U.S.-Israeli
consortium developing the Tamar natural gas field off Israel's
coast said on Sunday it had signed a 15-year deal to supply an
Israeli power plant operator with an estimated $680 million
worth of gas.
Isramco Negev, a partner in the exploration
group, said the deal was reached with Mashav Initiatives and
Development, a subsidiary of Clal Industries that runs
a power plant in central Israel.
The deal, the latest in a series of agreements the Tamar
group has recently announced, is for up to 0.2 billion cubic
meters of gas each year starting in the second half of 2013,
when the off-shore field is expected to begin production.
Isramco estimated the deal at $680 million, but said the
value could fluctuate depending on gas prices and the final
amount of gas Mashav buys.
Mashav is planning to expand its plant, but if it chooses
not to, may buy less gas, Isramco said.
The deal is dependent on a number of conditions, including
the Tamar group's ability to secure the remaining finances to
develop the field, which has an estimated 9.1 trillion cubic
feet of reserves.
Isramco holds a 28.75 percent stake in Tamar. Texas-based
Noble Energy holds 36 percent, while Israel's Delek
Energy, through two subsidiaries, holds 31.25 percent.
Dor Gas Exploration has a 4 percent share.
Last month the consortium announced a $750 million deal to
sell gas to Hadera Paper and contracts to supply Ramat
Negev Energy Ltd and Ashdod Energy Ltd worth about $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Erica Billingham)