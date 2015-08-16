JERUSALEM Aug 16 Israel's cabinet on Sunday
approved a deal with a U.S.-Israel consortium that would move
forward development of the huge Leviathan natural gas field off
Israel's Mediterranean coast.
The controversial deal reached late last week, which Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes will bring Israel billions
of shekels in the coming years from the development of Leviathan
and two smaller fields, still needs parliamentary approval.
"I would like us to pass the decision by a large majority,
and rightly so," Netanyahu implored ministers before the
cabinet's 17-1 approval was announced.
"This process will not be stopped. The gas will be extracted
from the bottom of the sea and will reach Israeli citizens,
Israeli industry and the Israeli economy - for the benefit of
the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said.
After weeks of talks over the government's initial proposal
in June, the deal will allow Texas-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group to keep ownership of the
largest offshore field, Leviathan. They are required to sell off
other assets, including stakes in another large deposit called
Tamar.
Netanyahu had been adamant in seeking a deal that would
allow Leviathan - one of the world's largest offshore
discoveries of the past decade - to be developed.
Critics of the plan said the government gave into most of
the companies' demands and left Noble and Delek with too much
power through their control of most of Israel's gas reserves.
Israel, which has gone from an energy dependent country to a
potential exporter, currently receives its gas for electricity
generation from Tamar, which began production in 2013.
Leviathan, with estimated reserves of 22 trillion cubic feet
(tcf) or 622 billion cubic metres, is slated to begin production
in 2018 or 2019 and expected to supply billions of dollars of
gas to Egypt and Jordan in addition to supplying Israel.
One change to the initial plan is that the price of gas in
the new agreements will be lower, while the developers will also
commit to invest $1.5 billion in developing Leviathan in the
next two years.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)