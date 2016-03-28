* Noble Energy warns of risk of delay to Leviathan
* Netanyahu hopes to use gas exports to improve regional
* Analyst: Government could offer financial guarantees to
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, March 28 An Israeli supreme court
ruling barring the government from giving a 10-year guarantee to
an American energy firm and its Israeli partner could delay
Israel's emergence as a major regional natural gas exporter, the
companies said on Monday.
Israel is hoping that the huge Leviathan natural gas field
off its shores in the Mediterranean will come on line by 2019,
allowing it to sell energy to Egypt, Jordan, Turkey or beyond
and transforming its relations with Middle East neighbours.
But the Supreme Court caused a hiccup late on Sunday with a
ruling that invalidated a guarantee clause in a deal reached
last year between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the
consortium of Texas-based Noble Energy and Israeli
partner Delek Group.
The judges said the government is not in the position to
make such a long-term concession and gave the sides a year to
come up with an alternative arrangement for the government to
provide stability assurances.
Noble called the court's decision "disappointing" and said
it risked causing a delay in the $5 billion-$6 billion project
to develop the 22 trillion-cubic-foot gas field.
"Development of a project of this magnitude, where large
investments are to be made over multiple years, requires Israel
to provide a stable investment climate," Noble CEO David Stover
said in a statement. "We will vigorously defend our rights
related to our assets to protect shareholder value."
"It is now up to the government of Israel to deliver a
solution which at least meets the terms of the framework, and to
do so quickly," he said.
Yossi Abu, chief executive of Delek's subsidiaries Delek
Drilling and Avner Oil, said the companies
would work with the government to find an alternative to the
stability clause, and push ahead with development plans in the
hope of avoiding delays.
"We are focusing on finding a solution in order to maintain
the timetable that we put forward," Abu told Reuters, adding
that he hoped the decision would not hurt export opportunities.
The companies hope to finalise long-term export deals with a
Royal Dutch Shell plant in Egypt, Jordan's national electricity
company and the Palestinian Authority. Exports to Turkey remain
an option as well.
Noble and Delek are already producing gas for domestic
consumption from Tamar, a smaller field nearby.
MONOPOLY
With nearly all of Israel's proven gas deposits in the hands
of Noble and Delek, opposition lawmakers and public advocacy
groups have taken to the streets to protest against what they
consider a gas monopoly that will hurt consumers.
Netanyahu argues that the proposed outline, which leaves
Noble and Delek in control of Leviathan while forcing them to
sell smaller, yet sizeable, assets, will bring new competition.
Italy's Edison has expressed interest in these
smaller reserves but has held back due to regulatory
uncertainty.
"The government is exploring its options to figure out how
to move forward," said a government official in the energy
sector who asked not to be identified. "There is no specific
direction at the moment."
One path for Netanyahu could be to pass legislation in
parliament that would support the 10-year commitment. But given
the strong opposition and his single-seat majority, such a move
seems unlikely. Energy analysts suggested the parties would
return to the negotiating table.
Eldad Tamir, CEO of the Tamir Fishman investment house,
believes the government will move quickly to provide financial
guarantees to compensate for any damage the companies might
incur from changes to the gas agreement.
"I believe the court in effect gave the government a strong
hint how it can put an end to this saga," he said.
Shares in Israel's gas companies were down 4-5 percent in
afternoon trade, recovering somewhat from earlier lows, with
minority partner Ratio falling 7.9 percent.
Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said Delek's commitment to
develop Leviathan on time might be overly optimistic. The
companies are unlikely to secure export contracts without a
stability clause and working around that clause could take
several months.
Nevertheless, he said, "we view the long-term story as being
intact and believe that the Leviathan field is too important for
Israel not to be developed."
