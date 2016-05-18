JERUSALEM May 18 Israel has reached a new deal
with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
that will allow the firms to move forward with
development of the huge Leviathan natural gas field, Israel's
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The Leviathan project hit a major obstacle in March when
Israel's Supreme Court blocked a previous development plan that
included a stability clause binding the state to the terms of
the deal for 10 years.
The new agreement gives the government more leeway to change
policies if needed, Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)