JERUSALEM May 18 Israel has reached a new deal
with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
that will allow the firms to move forward with
development of the huge Leviathan natural gas field, Israel's
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The Leviathan project hit a major obstacle in March when
Israel's Supreme Court blocked a previous agreement that bound
the state to the terms of the deal for 10 years. The agreement
had meant the government would be committed not to change taxes,
export quotas or other regulation.
The court's objection also rattled the broader exploration
sector where companies have been waiting to see how the saga
plays out before investing in new offshore drilling.
Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said the new agreement,
which will be brought to the government for final approval in
the coming days, gives the state more leeway to change policies
if needed.
"The new version gives future government space to judge
whether to change policies in the field of natural gas, should
this be required," he said in a statement.
Noble said in a statement that it had held discussions with
the government "to formulate stability language which enables us
to continue to progress the Leviathan project on timelines
previously indicated."
"This is an important milestone in creating a stable
investment environment," it said.
Delek declined comment.
Noble had warned that the court ruling could delay
development of Leviathan, which it hoped to complete by the end
of 2019. Steinitz said he hopes the new agreement will allow the
companies to stay on schedule and push others to renew
exploration.
