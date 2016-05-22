(Adds Delek and minister comment, background)
JERUSALEM May 22 Israel has approved a deal it
hopes will fast-track development of the huge Leviathan offshore
natural gas field and end years of regulatory uncertainty that
has stifled the country's nascent oil and gas industry.
The Leviathan project hit a major obstacle in March when
Israel's Supreme Court blocked a previous agreement that bound
the state to the terms of the deal for 10 years. The agreement
had meant the government would be committed not to change taxes,
export quotas or other regulation.
On Wednesday Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz announced a new
deal that gives the state more leeway while offering enough
stability for the Leviathan partners, Texas-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group, to resume
investments.
The deal was approved on Sunday at the weekly cabinet
meeting. Steinitz hopes the new phrasing, which allows future
governments to decide if policies need to be changed, will stave
off other court objections.
Leviathan, one of the largest offshore discoveries of the
past decade, was found in the eastern Mediterranean in 2010 and
has been mostly earmarked for exports.
The court's objection also rattled the broader exploration
sector where companies have been waiting to see how the saga
plays out before investing in new offshore drilling.
"After a delay of six years, the revised stability clause
will allow not only the advancement of Leviathan's development,
but also open the sea to exploration for new gas fields, and
ensure Israeli gas exports to neighboring countries and Europe,"
Steinitz said.
Yossi Abu, chief executive of Delek subsidiaries Delek
Drilling and Avner Oil, said the
government approval gives "tremendous tailwind to our continued
activity to promote the development of Leviathan, in order for
Israeli gas to flow from the reservoir by the end of 2019".
Officals at Noble were not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen and Keith
Weir)