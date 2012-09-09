* Failure to find gas at Myra could impact sector

* Drilling moves to second field, total cost $200 mln

By Ari Rabinovitch

JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Israel Land Development (ILD) Energy remains optimistic for gas discoveries after it disappointed investors last week with news of a dry well drilled into its offshore Myra prospect.

The failure was the first of its kind for Israel's nascent offshore exploration industry, and beyond sending ILD Energy's stock tumbling, it raised concerns that other pre-drilling estimates could be off.

Myra was estimated to have 4.24 trillion cubic feet (tfc) of gas, and its proximity to the huge and proven Tamar gas field helped foster a feeling in the market that it was a sure thing. Focus now shifts to the company's nearby Sara field, which has an estimated 1.47 tcf.

ILD Energy's chief executive Ohad Marani said on Sunday he is optimistic they will find gas at Sara, where drilling starts next week.

"Work at the second well will be much more accurate," Marani told Reuters. "It will be based on real data we gathered at the first well, so we are in a better position for the second drill site."

The total cost of drilling at both the sites is about $200 million. The company has already signed a gas deal with a subsidiary of South Korean group Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering.

On Thursday, after announcing that "no significant quantities of hydrocarbons were detected" at Myra, ILD Energy saw its shares drop 50 percent to 0.16 shekels. Shares in Modiin Energy, another partner in the Myra and Sara licences, dropped 25 percent to 0.14 shekels.

Both stocks recovered slightly in trading on Sunday.

"We knew it would fall hard on Thursday," Marani said. "Of course it was a shock to the market, and as expected there was an over-reaction ... After that it will slowly start going up again."

It was too soon to see, he said, if there would be any wider impact on the energy sector.

Tel Aviv's oil and gas index was up 5 percent on Sunday, to outpace gains of 1.7 percent on the broader board, after losing 2.9 percent on Thursday.

The failure at Myra could have repercussions for the wider offshore gas industry in Israel, where 19 new wells are expected to be drilled in the next two years at a cost of about $2 billion.

"The disappointing result at a significant drill site ... does not encourage investment," said Ella Fried, a senior analyst at Leumi Capital Markets, who added that it could also raise domestic criticism of the government's decision to export more than half of its estimated gas reserves before they are all proven.

Israel decided last month to allow most of its gas to be exported after setting aside enough to satisfy its own needs for 25 years. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)