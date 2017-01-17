TEL AVIV Jan 17 The partners in Israel's giant natural gas field Leviathan said on Tuesday they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to supply natural gas to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.

The two sides are negotiating terms of a potential binding deal, which would include the supply of 14.8 billion cubic meters of gas over 17 years, the Israeli partners Delek Drilling and Avner Oil said in a statement.

Delek Drilling and Avner each hold 22.67 percent of Leviathan, while Texas-based Noble Energy owns 39.66 percent.

Such a deal would be in addition to a supply deal signed between the Leviathan partners and Edeltech a year ago. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)