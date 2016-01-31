TEL AVIV Jan 31 The partners in the Leviathan
natural gas find off Israel's Mediterranean coast signed a deal
to sell about $1.3 billion worth of gas over 18 years to
Edeltech Group and its Turkish partner for power plants they
plan to build in Israel.
The Leviathan partners said on Sunday they committed to
supplying a total of 6 billion cubic meters of gas. Edeltech and
Zorlu Enerji will be able to adjust the quantity they
buy until the date they begin to receive gas in accordance with
the size of the plants they build.
The price to be paid will be linked to the cost of
electricity production as set by the electricity regulator.
The $1.3 billion estimate is based on Edeltech and Zorlu
acquiring the maximum amount set out in the contract.
The privately owned Edeltech and Zorlu are planning to build
two new plants in Israel. They have already partnered in the
Dorad Energy plant as well as the Ashdod and Ramat Negev
cogeneration plants.
Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
control the Leviathan field as well as the smaller
Tamar field.
Last month, after years of political infighting Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a deal giving
long-awaited approval for the development of Leviathan.
With estimated reserves of 622 billion cubic meters,
Leviathan will cost at least $6 billion to develop. It is meant
to begin production in 2018-2020, although that timetable looks
ambitious, and supply billions of dollars' worth of gas to Egypt
and Jordan, and possibly Turkey and Europe.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)