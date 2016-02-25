(Adds details, quote)
JERUSALEM Feb 25 The partners developing
Israel's massive Leviathan offshore natural gas field increased
their annual production forecast on Thursday and said they
expect to bring the project online by the end of 2019.
The group led by Texas-based Noble Energy and
Israeli conglomerate Delek Group presented a new
development plan that calls for 21 billion cubic meters (bcm) of
gas production each year, up from 16 bcm in their initial plan.
They also lowered the estimated cost of the project to $5-$6
billion from a previous $6-$7 billion.
Leviathan was discovered in 2010 in the eastern
Mediterranean and has estimated reserves of 622 bcm, making it
one of the world's largest finds of the past decade. But
development has been held up due to regulatory uncertainty in
Israel.
The government recently agreed to a framework deal with
Noble and Delek to speed up development of Leviathan, though the
Supreme Court needs to give a final approval because some
opponents have claimed it is unlawful.
The development plan presented on Thursday includes drilling
eight wells to be connected by a subsea pipeline to an offshore
platform, producing a total of 21 bcm a year.
One exit point capable of handling up to 12 bcm a year will
be for Israel, as well as bringing supplies to neighbouring
markets in the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt. A second
exit point to handle up to 12 bcm is solely for export.
"We are moving forward as fast as possible to bring gas to
market by the end of 2019," Yossi Abu, chief executive of Delek
subsidiaries Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration
, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)