JERUSALEM May 29 The partners in Israel's
Leviathan natural gas field said on Sunday they had signed a
deal to supply as much as $3 billion worth of gas to a new
private power plant in central Israel.
Leviathan, one of the largest offshore discoveries of the
past decade, was found off Israel's Mediterranean coast in 2010.
It has an estimated 622 cubic meters of natural gas (BCM) of
reserves and is expected to become operational in 2019.
Under the deal, Leviathan will provide up to 13 billion BCM
for 18 years to the IPM plant in Be'er Tuvia once gas starts
flowing from Leviathan.
The contract comes a week after Israel's government approved
a revised deal aimed at fast-tracking development of the huge
field, which has been mostly earmarked for exports.
In January Leviathan signed a $1.3 billion gas supply
contract with Edeltech, Israel's largest private power producer.
Texas-based Noble Energy, Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group and Israel's Ratio Oil Exploration
own the Leviathan site, which will cost more than $5 billion to
develop.
"This deal is an important milestone, in that it establishes
another domestic contract that, together with additional
domestic and export contracts, are essential for the quick
development of Leviathan," said Niv Sarne, Noble's manager of
business development.
The Leviathan project hit a major obstacle in March when
Israel's Supreme Court blocked a previous agreement between the
field's shareholders and the Israeli state, the terms of which
would have stayed unchanged for 10 years.
It had been opposed by opposition parties and public
advocacy groups on grounds that Noble and Delek - which also own
the adjacent Tamar field - would control too much of Israel's
natural gas supply.
The ruling will allow the government to change taxes, export
quotas or other regulations in connection with the Leviathan
field.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)