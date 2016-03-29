BRIEF-Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
JERUSALEM, March 29 Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday he thinks the recent turmoil in the country's natural gas sector can be resolved within a couple of months.
Israel's Supreme Court shocked the industry this week when it barred the government from giving a 10-year guarantee to energy companies interested in developing the huge Leviathan offshore gas field. It gave it a year to find an alternative, or else the outline the state agreed upon with Noble and Delek last year would be canceled.
"I think it will take a few weeks or maximum a couple of months," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Mast reminds stockholders to vote for the proposed merger with Savara