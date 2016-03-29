JERUSALEM, March 29 Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday he thinks the recent turmoil in the country's natural gas sector can be resolved within a couple of months.

Israel's Supreme Court shocked the industry this week when it barred the government from giving a 10-year guarantee to energy companies interested in developing the huge Leviathan offshore gas field. It gave it a year to find an alternative, or else the outline the state agreed upon with Noble and Delek last year would be canceled.

"I think it will take a few weeks or maximum a couple of months," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)