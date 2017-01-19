* Offshore energy platforms a potential target
* Israel accepting bids on 24 new exploration blocks
* New warships, defense systems meant to protect rigs
By Ari Rabinovitch
TEL AVIV, Jan 19 Israel is boosting spending on
its navy to better protect offshore oil and gas deposits and
secure a large maritime zone that abuts that of its neighbour
and enemy, Lebanon.
The navy asked in 2013 for an increase in its budget of $700
million to build up its systems and $100 million annually to
maintain them, though the defence ministry declines to say how
much it has since received.
The increase was tied to the need to defend the oil and gas
development, and the current spending comes as Israel begins
accepting bids from companies that want to explore 24 offshore
blocks in the eastern Mediterranean that adjoin the vast
Leviathan deposit.
Israel estimates 2,137 billion cubic metres and 6.6 billion
barrels of oil are waiting to be found in the blocks and hopes
to chose two or three foreign consortia to drill.
But Israel has fought several conflicts with nearby Lebanon
over the past 40 years, and a little further north is Syria,
where Iran has a military presence. Israel's offshore energy
platforms are, therefore, a potential security risk.
Consequently, it is procuring new warships, patrol boats,
unmanned vessels, aircraft, radar systems and anti-rocket and
anti-missile defences to strengthen its maritime security.
"There are a variety of systems that will prevent the rigs
from being hit," said an Israeli navy captain who oversees the
integration of new ships and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Investors say the steps are reassuring.
"We have full confidence in the Israeli government's ability
to protect Israel's territory and the development of its natural
resources," Mathios Rigas, the chief executive of Greek energy
firm Energean, told Reuters.
Energean in August paid $148.5 million for the rights to
develop Tanin and Karish, two smaller gas fields covered in a
previous round of Israeli exploration licenses.
The company plans to invest up to $1.5 billion and bring in
a floating production, storage and offloading unit that will be
anchored around 100 km (62 miles) out to sea, making it a
potential target for attackers.
As part of the stepped up defences, four German-made
corvettes worth $460 million will be arriving in 2019, the naval
officer said.
Existing ships have already started carrying a sea-borne
version of the U.S.-Israeli Iron Dome defence system, which can
shoot down rockets fired at gas platforms.
New Sikorsky Seahawk helicopters will be carried on the
decks of the corvettes, and the navy is purchasing upgraded
Protector unmanned surface vehicles, developed by Israeli
defense contractor Rafael, that will patrol around the deep-sea
platforms, the officer said.
(Editing by Larry King)