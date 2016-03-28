JERUSALEM, March 28 Noble Energy warned
of the risk of a delay to the development of the Leviathan
natural gas field off Israel's coast after Israel's Supreme
Court blocked a crucial provision of a plan to develop the site.
The court late on Sunday approved most of the plan except
for a stability clause vital to Texas-based Noble and Delek
Group, its Israeli partner, that binds the government
to the deal for 10 years.
The court gave the two sides up to one year to come up with
an alternative legal mechanism for the government providing
stability assurances.
Noble on Monday called the court's decision disappointing
"and represents another risk to Leviathan's timing", in which
the companies had hoped to complete the field's development by
the end of 2019.
"Development of a project of this magnitude, where large
investments are to be made over multiple years, requires Israel
to provide a stable investment climate," said David Stover,
Noble's chief executive. "Noble Energy has consistently
maintained that stability is a minimum condition for project
development, and our position has not changed."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a framework deal
last year with Noble and Delek that would leave them in control
of the country's largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing
them to sell smaller, yet sizeable, assets.
"We will vigorously defend our rights related to our assets
to protect shareholder value," Stover said. "It is now up to the
government of Israel to deliver a solution which at least meets
the terms of the framework, and to do so quickly."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)